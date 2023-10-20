As temperatures drop updates on when warming stations are coming to Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the need for housing far exceeding the available space in Anchorage’s homeless shelters, the municipality has considered using warming stations to keep residents out of the cold this winter.

The Anchorage Health Department planned for 522 beds being available for emergency cold weather sheltering. Housing and homelessness coordinator Alexis Johnson said that as of Thursday morning, at least 828 people have signed up for one of these beds.

According to Parks and Recreation director Mike Braniff, that means sheltering will be unavailable for the dozens of people staying at Cuddy Park unless more housing is made available.

Assembly member Felix Rivera, chair of the housing and homelessness committee, was asked Thursday what the plans are for warming stations at places like Cuddy Park in the event the people living there cannot be transitioned into sheltering.

“I have been asking the Anchorage Health Department for months now what their plans are for warming stations. And so far they have said that they don’t have plans for warming stations,” Rivera said.

In a text message, Johnson said there are no updates on the warming stations, and right now the health department is focused on securing funding for the current shelter space space as only 400 of the 522 beds are fully funded.

When asked about the more than 800 people that have signed up for sheltering, Rivera said he has asked the health department for access to the list. He wants to see how many people on the list are “truly” without shelter.

“I need that data so I can look at it and see what the realistic number is. Because for me, emergency cold weather shelter is for people who are unsheltered who need to get into shelter for the winter. That is what emergency cold weather shelter is for,” Rivera said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.