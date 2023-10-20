Thousands gather for vibrant cultural performances at AFN’s annual Quyana night

By Lex Yelverton
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Federation of Natives Convention first began holding Quayana — which means “thank you” in Yup’ik — back in 1982 as a way of saying thank you to the Alaskans who supported the Native community’s efforts to secure subsistence fishing and hunting rights.

Over the years it has grown into an evening of song, dance and pride for Alaska Native groups.

This year, more than a dozen dance groups will be on center stage at the Denai’na Center to share their culture on Thursday and Friday night. The federation’s vice president of external affairs Ben Mallott says it’s a way to celebrate culture, dance, song and the delegates attending the conference.

Martin Paul will be emceeing and singing at the event, which he says he’s been doing for more than a decade. Paul says the performances have been going on for so many years because it brings people together and is a “joyful time.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Dena’ina Convention Center. Performances begin at 7 p.m.

