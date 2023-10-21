1 killed in Soldotna home fire

By Joe Cadotte
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:32 PM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A home was found fully engulfed in flames early Thursday morning in Soldotna, Alaska State Troopers wrote in their daily dispatch Saturday. AST wrote that they were notified of this at 5:06 a.m. Thursday.

A person was found dead in the home during firefighting efforts, AST wrote. The person’s remains are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. Central Emergency Services fire crews, Soldotna troopers, investigators and a deputy fire marshal responded to the incident, AST wrote.

The structure is a total loss. Origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

