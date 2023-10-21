AFN resolutions address needs of Alaska Native communities statewide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Federation of Natives annual convention held in Anchorage this week started Saturday morning with review and adoption of several resolutions to address the issues faced by the state’s Native communities.

Resolutions must address statewide issues in order to be considered for support from AFN and will be used to set the priorities for the federation’s work throughout the year. The resolutions are also shared with the state’s national representatives to empower them to address Native issues in Washington D.C.

Among the resolutions passed this year was 23-07, which called for an independent federal investigation into deaths that occur in Department of Corrections custody.

Although Alaska Native people total just 22% of the state’s population, the incarcerated population is 41.22% Native, according to the resolution. Half of the 18 reported deaths — 9 people — were Alaska Native, with all but one being from a village. Seven of those deaths were ruled to be suicide.

The resolution bolsters support for recent legal action by the ACLU of Alaska on behalf of James Rider, one of the people who died in DOC custody last year.

Megan Edge, director of the ACLU of Alaska’s Alaska Prison Project was grateful for the efforts of AFN delegates to address the health and safety of those in correctional custody.

“We thank AFN for its work to address this tragic issue, which Alaska Native families unfortunately know far too well,” Edge said. ”The deaths that have occurred in Alaska’s jails and prisons are preventable and disproportionately impact Alaska Native people. The impacts ripple through communities and perpetuate cycles of harm. We stand in solidarity with AFN’s call for an independent investigation of DOC’s practices.”

Resolution 23-01 was brought to the convention to encourage permanent protections for Alaska Native subsistence fishing and hunting rights. It calls for immediate congressional action, and generated a strong response from the state’s attorney general Treg Taylor.

“The State of Alaska fervently supports subsistence hunting and fishing rights for Alaskans and will continue to do so,” Taylor said. “The current problem is that the federal government’s implementation of subsistence favors a few rural subsistence users over all other rural subsistence users — favors a few Alaska Native subsistence users over all other Alaska Native subsistence users — and does so without regard for the health and sustainability of future returns and State sovereignty. The State of Alaska would support congressional fixes in Title VIII so long as those fixes respect the Alaska Constitution, State sovereignty, and the principle of sustained yield for the continued benefit of fish and game subsistence for all Alaskans, now and in the future.”

The resolution also generated a joint response from AG Taylor and Fish and Game commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang.

“As State of Alaska commissioners, we recognize and respect the longstanding connection between Alaska Native people and the lands and waters of Alaska, and the history of Alaska Native stewardship of these resources. The State’s priority use of fish and wildlife resource has been and will remain subsistence,” Taylor and Vincent-Lang said in a statement.

