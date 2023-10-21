Anchorage Parks and Recreation plans to relocate homeless from city snow dump site to Davis Park

Afternoon FastCast Oct. 20, 2023
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Before Anchorage starts getting pounded by snow, the municipality’s plan is to relocate campers living in the Mountain View snow disposal site over to nearby Davis Park — and chances are they will be throughout winter.

Parks and Recreation director Mike Braniff said campers living in the snow dump have been given a 21-day notice that they will need to relocate across the street to Davis Park.

Braniff said the municipality is relocating the campers because of safety concerns brought forward by the Street Maintenance department about the number of people camping in the snow dump site.

“The snow dump is a busy active site in the wintertime with trucks dumping and dozers piling up the snow — an awful lot of the work takes place at night,” Braniff said.

Braniff also said people have camped in the snow dump site before — but never this many.

“I would say there’s twice the number of people in the surrounding area here, or in the immediate area, than there have been in past years,” Braniff said.

Pastor Phil Cannon of the Mountain View Community Council said his group plans to take the topic up next week. Cannon said he is concerned about the camp potentially doubling or tripling in size and the impact it could have on community safety.

Cannon said some residents are wondering why the municipality can’t abate the Davis Park camp like the encampment over at Third Avenue and Ingra Street.

“We’re going to provide beds for the people on Third and Ingra, then you need to provide beds for the people in Davis Park. It’s not fair that you’ll provide beds for them, fill up all the beds, and then tell all the leftovers go live in Mountain View,” Cannon said.

Braniff said camping will be prohibited in the dump site starting Nov. 9, when the municipality will assist campers with relocating.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

