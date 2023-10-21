Clearing skies come with colder temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the sun was shining down on Southcentral Alaska on Monday, it was blowing snow for the Arctic Coast. Gusty winds will also hang on over northern Panhandle locales through Saturday, and the Aleutians will see winds pick up as a storm passes to the north through the weekend.

Most of the state saw little precipitation. The snow over the northern coasts will total about 2 to 4 inches, even up to 8 in Atigun Pass, but it is the whipping winds that cause drifting and lower visibility. A winter weather advisory stretches from Utqiagvik to just east of Prudhoe Bay, then becoming a blizzard warning. Gusts are likely to be between 40 to 70 miles per hour.

Summits along the Steese Highway are also under a Winter Weather Advisory going into Friday night. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause lowered visibility.

Hot spot: Hoonah with 54 degrees.

Cold spot: Nikolai at 5 degrees below zero.

