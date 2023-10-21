Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their mother died by suicide. (WESH, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:02 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in central Florida investigating a woman who had jumped to her death into a lake from a highway bridge later found her 5-year-old twins dead at her home, authorities said Friday.

Deputies were called to a highway bridge in Seminole County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, Friday morning after motorists witnessed the 31-year-old woman exiting the passenger side of a car and jumping into the lake below.

The woman was pronounced dead after her body was pulled from the water with the help of nearby boaters, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies went to the woman’s house after learning her identity and that she had 5-year-old twins who weren’t in the car. At the home in Sanford, Florida, deputies found the twins dead.

A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their mother died by suicide.

“The manner of death for the twins is unknown at this time, with no apparent signs of trauma, and is pending autopsy results,” the sheriff’s office said.

No further details were released Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shopping for the 'bear necessities': cub leads officers on chase through Petersburg grocery store
Lone bear cub leads officers on chase through Petersburg grocery store
Floatplane pilot Eric Lee feels that the dangerous incident he experienced in Halibut Cove...
Woman indicted in viral Halibut Cove encounter between boat, floatplane agrees to plea deal
Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a dead body lying in...
No shelter, cold temperatures, and the struggle to stay alive
Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola sits down for her first interview upon return to Capitol Hill
Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola sits down for her first interview upon return to Capitol Hill
In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an airplane flies over...
AIDEA sues federal government for canceled oil and gas leases

Latest News

A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Mother kills herself, twins found dead in home
In this undated photo provided by Rabbi Meir Hecht on behalf of the Raanan family is Judith...
Father of freed American teen hostage Natalie Raanan says she’s ‘doing very good’
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Maryland judge presided over divorce case of suspect in his killing
Inside the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center, Alaska Native stories are being shared all...
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland speaks at ANC Convention