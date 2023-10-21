Fish camp Barbie: Indigenizing a pop culture icon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This past summer, social media began to buzz about Barbie. But this wasn’t about the movie Barbie — it was about Fish Camp Barbie.

Fish Camp Barbie is an Indigenous scene created by an Anchorage artist and her daughters. It represents Barbie as a Koyukon Athabascan woman. She is culturally accurate, right down to the beadwork on her moose hide boots.

Alaska Natives young and old see themselves reflected in the doll — reminding them that, like Barbie, Indigenous women can do anything.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.