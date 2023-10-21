Weather Lab: Ravenwood Elementary students see first snow of season

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey brings the Weather Lab to Eagle River
Weather Lab: Ravenwood Elementary students see first snow of season
By Melissa Frey
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - From the playground to the classroom, when the first snowflakes of the season started to fall, the third graders at Ravenwood Elementary School were ready!

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey showed the Eagle River students why Alaska gets more snow and fewer tornadoes than other areas of the United States.

Check out the full Weather Lab series here.

