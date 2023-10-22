Man found alive in embankment days after motorcycle crash

A group of friends searching for a man who went missing found him down an embankment following a motorcycle crash.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:38 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (CNN) – A Tennessee man has been found alive after surviving a motorcycle crash and spending three days down an embankment.

Loved ones and family of Taylor Boyle reported him missing a week ago in Knox County. They even started monitoring his bank accounts and social media for any signs.

Groups of friends started searching for him.

One group, searching at night, found his motorcycle when it reflected off their flashlights.

They also found Boyle, still alive.

Friends said Boyle took a pretty hard hit to his head and dislocated his elbow. He is still in the hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire generic
1 killed in Soldotna home fire
Telling Indigenous stories with a pop culture icon
Fish camp Barbie: Indigenizing a pop culture icon
Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a dead body lying in...
No shelter, cold temperatures, and the struggle to stay alive
Attendees at the 2022 Alaska Federation of Natives annual convention in Anchorage.
AFN resolutions address needs of Alaska Native communities statewide
Shopping for the 'bear necessities': cub leads officers on chase through Petersburg grocery store
Lone bear cub leads officers on chase through Petersburg grocery store

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden walks a tightrope with his support for Israel as his party’s left urges restraint
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war
A group of friends searching for a man who went missing found him down an embankment following...
Man found alive in embankment after motorcycle crash