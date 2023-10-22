Sunshine across the state with winds, clouds coming to the coasts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ice is already forming on some Interior rivers, with both the Tanana River at Nenana and the Yukon reporting ice.

Anchorage dropped to 31 degrees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Winds in Southcentral have stayed on the light side throughout much of the afternoon. Winds calmed down in the West Coast locations, though it’s still been a breezy one for Utqiagvik — their strongest wind has been up to 28 mph.

There is one major low pressure system lurking one off to the west and another to the south. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Upper Koyukon valleys for heavy snow expected between 8 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. on Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place in the Kivalina, Noatak, west to Chariot and north to the Red Dog Mine. Those near the southern Seward Peninsula and St. Lawrence Island should be aware of a high surf advisory and the potential for gusts to 60 miles per hour. The North Slope continues to see blizzard conditions until around noon on Sunday.

The sun is out for the Southwestern and Southcentral portion of the state before things will start changing. Cloudy skies in the Northwest and some light snow reported in Fairbanks.

Clear skies make for cooler temperatures, but that could be halted by the system sweeping across the Aleutians bringing rain, gusty winds and potential for a rain/snow mix across parts of the West Coast.

Sunshine in the Southeast will see Skagway at 34 degrees and Juneau at 34 degrees, but it does make it to the 40s around Petersburg. We’ll see the 30s around the Kenai Peninsula — 44 For Kodiak Island. Overnight temps in Anchorage will drop to 12 degrees.

