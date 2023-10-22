Troopers arrest Unalakleet woman in connection with homicide case

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UNALAKLEET, Alaska (KTUU) - A Unalakleet woman was arrested late last week in connection with a homicide investigation, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

According to a Troopers dispatch, Allison Ivanoff, 31, was charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into the gunshot death of 37-year-old Donald Johnson, also of Unalakleet.

Troopers followed up on a death report on Thursday and later brought in investigators with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation to assist in the case.

In addition to second-degree murder, troopers say the Unalakleet woman is also facing charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and fourth-degree misconduct involving a weapon.

Johnson’s body was handed over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Troopers say the investigation into Johnson’s death is active and ongoing.

