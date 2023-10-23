Mission Complete: West Anchorage secures Div. I state football championship

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The West Anchorage Eagles were the team to beat in Division I football all season long, going undefeated in the state during the regular season.

However, as the saying goes, “it doesn’t mean a thing without the ring” and West defeated South Anchorage 34-21 in a tightly contested affair for the program’s first state title since 2015. Watch the video attached for the highlights.

