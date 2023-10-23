Slow warming trend across southern Alaska, with stormy weather west

Winds could gusts as high as 70 mph across parts of northwest Alaska
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While it’s a chilly start to our Monday morning, many areas across Southcentral are waking up nearly 15 degrees warmer than what we saw over the weekend. The coldest air has been displaced as a ridge slowly builds into the state. While this will still lead to some chilly mornings, the afternoon hours will slowly warm back near 40 degrees through the week. The ridge will result in things remaining quiet from Southcentral to Southeast, with no rain or snow in the forecast through the week. In fact, many areas will continue to hold onto sunshine through much of this week.

Out west is a different story. As southerly flow is pulling in moisture from the Bering Sea and leading to areas of snow and for some a wintry mix. Several inches of snowfall look possible, with the highest amounts occurring along and east of Kotzebue. In some of the harder-hit areas, up to 8 inches of snowfall looks likely, with winds up to 70 mph leading to some areas of blowing snow. Expect this activity to stick around through much of today, before tapering off into your Tuesday. The extent of this storm is also being felt along the Slope, where Utqiagvik remains under a winter weather advisory for a few inches of snow and winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

The storm isn’t expected to build inland by much, as the ridge building into southern Alaska will limit its extent. This ridge will also lead to a dry end to October, with the northern half of the state seeing a better opportunity for snow and/or wintry mix as November arrives.

Have a wonderful start to the week!

