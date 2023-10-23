Soldotna Stars complete perfect season, back on top as Div. II state football champions

Soldotna Stars complete perfect season, back on top as Div. II state football champions
By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are few seasons that compare to the 2023 Soldotna Stars in terms of just pure dominance. And the only years comparable to this year’s season come from the very same program.

SoHi completed a perfect 11-0 season after defeating the Lathrop Malemutes 64-14 in the Division II state championship game for the school’s 13th state title and first since 2019.

Across 11 weeks, the Stars outscored opponents 703-113, having never scored fewer than 55 points with a season-high of 76 in Week 3. Defensively, they didn’t allow more than 20 points in a game while pitching three shutouts.

