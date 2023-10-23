Southern Alaska sees warmer temps this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the Anchorage area, the look around the city says fall, but the feel of it says winter! Clear, cold nights have resulted in good viewing of the northern lights, or aurora borealis. Check out the photos and videos at Alaska’s News Source.

Southcentral is due to see increasing temperatures through the week. Anchorage, for example, could see highs to 40 degrees by Thursday, and keep the sunshine scattered through the week. This is the time to button up any last-minute outdoor chores and projects while it is dry and there is no snow.

Warming gradually through the week. (KTUU)

A large and intense storm system will be making a Monday impact along the western and northern regions of the state. Winds will be a big component of the approaching storm. Gusts of 40 to 70 mph along the Bering Strait coast to northwest coasts will make for some high surf advisories. South-facing shores will be especially vulnerable to beach erosion.

Warnings and advisories are up as a storm impacts northwest Alaska (KTUU)

Winds are also contributing to winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings along with snow to the north and a rain-snow mix nearer to Kotzebue. Nome is expecting rain and it could be heavy at times.

Hot spot: Shemya, on the far west end of the Aleutian Chain, with 51 degrees.

Cold spot: Nuiqsut, -5 degrees.

