Vic Fischer, last surviving delegate of Alaska Constitutional Convention, dies at 99

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A longtime force in Alaska politics and economics died on Sunday in Anchorage.

Victor Fischer was 99.

“Vic passed very peacefully and was surrounded by lots of love,” said Schawna Thoma, a family friend.

The longtime Alaskan was one of the 55 delegates from across Alaska who convened at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in the 1950s to draft the Alaska Constitution.

At the time of the convention, Fischer had spent only five years in Alaska.

“Looking back to those events that preceded and prepared the way for statehood, Alaska’s constitutional convention of 1955-56 stands out as perhaps the final major milestone presaging the end of a long and sometimes bitter struggle for self-determination,” Fischer stated on the University of Alaska website. “The story of the 1955-56 Alaska Constitutional Convention is a good one and is a pleasure to tell. The main difficulty in telling it lies in passing on to those who were not there the dedication, the vitality, the exhilaration and the idealism that in 1955-56 characterized Alaska’s constitution-making process.”

Prior to arriving in Alaska, Fischer traveled the world extensively. He was born in Germany and spent part of his childhood in Russia. Later, after his family immigrated to the U.S., Fischer served in the Army during World War II.

Fischer went on to study at the University of Wisconsin and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. At MIT, he earned his master’s in city and regional planning. After arriving in Anchorage in 1950, Fischer was hired as the city’s first planning director.

Fischer resumed his political career as a territorial legislator, helping to abolish the death penalty.

After earning his master’s in public administration from Harvard University in the 1960s, Fischer returned to his former home to become the first director at the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Institute of Social and Economic Research.

“Vic Fischer was the last guy standing who wrote the constitution of Alaska. He gave his life to public service,” said Jane Angvik, Fischer’s wife. “What Vic wished for the state, was that Alaskans participate in their community. He often quoted Article 1, Section 1 of the state constitution which he co-authored. It spells out inherent rights of all citizens and also the corresponding obligation to be involved in the community and [at] the very minimum, vote.

“This was Vic’s life’s work. It is up to all of us to do our part in his honor.”

Fischer was strongly involved in planning for Alaska’s celebration of 50 years of statehood in 2009.

A memorial service is being planned for November.

