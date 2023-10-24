Anchorage police arrest suspect in Campbell Park fatal shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they arrested the suspect involved in a deadly shooting earlier this week in Anchorage that left a 34-year-old man dead at a Campbell Park neighborhood apartment complex.

The Anchorage Police Department reported that Alaska State Troopers took 27-year-old Jesse Lee Jones into custody early Thursday morning after responding to a disturbance call in Wasilla. Authorities said troopers responded at 1:47 a.m. to the area around West Joe’s Drive in the Meadow Lakes region of the Mat-Su, where they found Jones and discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Jones was arrested without incident, troopers said, and handed over to Anchorage police, who took him to the Anchorage Jail for questioning. Police had obtained a warrant earlier in the week for Jones’ arrest on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and third-degree assault.

On Tuesday, the Anchorage Police Department revealed that they were searching for Jones, who they said was a suspect in the death of 34-year-old Josiah Goecker.

Goecker was found dead Monday afternoon inside an Alpine Apartment building with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

APD responded to the shooting shortly before 4 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the sprawling apartments, located on Mockingbird Drive near the Dowling Road exit on the Seward Highway. The Anchorage police SWAT unit search for the suspect prevented residents from entering the apartments for several hours. A crime scene team took over around 11 p.m.

Police said on Monday they believed the shooting was an “isolated event and not random.”

