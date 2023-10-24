Anchorage police arrest suspect in Campbell Park fatal shooting

Anchorage police arrest suspect in Campbell Park fatal shooting
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:22 PM AKDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:36 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they arrested the suspect involved in a deadly shooting earlier this week in Anchorage that left a 34-year-old man dead at a Campbell Park neighborhood apartment complex.

The Anchorage Police Department reported that Alaska State Troopers took 27-year-old Jesse Lee Jones into custody early Thursday morning after responding to a disturbance call in Wasilla. Authorities said troopers responded at 1:47 a.m. to the area around West Joe’s Drive in the Meadow Lakes region of the Mat-Su, where they found Jones and discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Jones was arrested without incident, troopers said, and handed over to Anchorage police, who took him to the Anchorage Jail for questioning. Police had obtained a warrant earlier in the week for Jones’ arrest on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and third-degree assault.

On Tuesday, the Anchorage Police Department revealed that they were searching for Jones, who they said was a suspect in the death of 34-year-old Josiah Goecker.

Goecker was found dead Monday afternoon inside an Alpine Apartment building with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

MORE: Family remembers slain apartment manager as devoted, kind

APD responded to the shooting shortly before 4 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the sprawling apartments, located on Mockingbird Drive near the Dowling Road exit on the Seward Highway. The Anchorage police SWAT unit search for the suspect prevented residents from entering the apartments for several hours. A crime scene team took over around 11 p.m.

Police said on Monday they believed the shooting was an “isolated event and not random.”

The suspect in Monday's Mockingbird Drive homicide was identified as 27-year-old Jesse Lee Jones.
The suspect in Monday's Mockingbird Drive homicide was identified as 27-year-old Jesse Lee Jones.(Anchorage Police Department)
The Alpine Apartment complex in the Campbell Park neighborhood is the site of a large police...
The Alpine Apartment complex in the Campbell Park neighborhood is the site of a large police presence after the Anchorage Police Department reported a shooting in the area.(Aaron Weaver/KTUU)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josiah Goecker, a victim of workplace violence leaves behind a wife, daughter and unborn child
Family remembers slain apartment manager as devoted, kind
The shooting occurred at the Alpine Apartments in Anchorage's Campbell Park neighborhood.
New details emerge in shooting death of Anchorage apartment manager
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Portland Loo structure currently in use in Arizona.
Anchorage residents react to Assembly’s public bathroom proposal

Latest News

Sweat equity offers a path to homeownership
Sweat equity offers some a path to homeownership
Twenty-one veterans are traveling with the Last Frontier Honor Flight as part of the...
Last Frontier Honor Flight veterans visit memorials in nation’s capital
FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Oct. 27, 2023
Morning FastCast Oct. 27, 2023
Community, scientists rally to free entangled whale near Gustavus
Community, scientists rally to free entangled whale near Gustavus
12 year old girl makes homeless care packages in honor of her late father.
Anchorage 12-year-old honors late father by spreading hope among the homeless