Anchorage woman convicted of murdering 5-year-old son

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage jury on Tuesday found a woman guilty for the 2020 murder of her own son.

Marley Jolie Marque, 32, was convicted on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder, manslaughter, and two counts of third-degree assault stemming from the November 2020 incident.

Marque was found asleep in her truck while at a gas station on Nov. 20 of 2020. When law enforcement attempted to contact Marque inside the vehicle, she assaulted them with a large knife. She was subsequently arrested and taken to Hiland Mountain Correctional Center.

Days later, Marque’s family members contacted Anchorage Police Department to notify officers they were unable to reach Marque’s five-year-old son Jobe Christensen. Officers then forced their way into Marque’s residence where they found the child deceased with extensive wounds to his neck and throat.

Marque faces up to 99 years in prison for the death of Christensen and up to five years for assaulting police officers. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22 of 2024 and will be overseen by Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren.

