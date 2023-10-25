Anchorage woman convicted of murdering 5-year-old son

Anchorage woman convicted of murdering 5-year-old son
By Shannon Cole
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM AKDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:12 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage jury on Tuesday found a woman guilty for the 2020 murder of her own son.

Marley Jolie Marque, 32, was convicted on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder, manslaughter, and two counts of third-degree assault stemming from the November 2020 incident.

Marque was found asleep in her truck while at a gas station on Nov. 20 of 2020. When law enforcement attempted to contact Marque inside the vehicle, she assaulted them with a large knife. She was subsequently arrested and taken to Hiland Mountain Correctional Center.

Days later, Marque’s family members contacted Anchorage Police Department to notify officers they were unable to reach Marque’s five-year-old son Jobe Christensen. Officers then forced their way into Marque’s residence where they found the child deceased with extensive wounds to his neck and throat.

Marque faces up to 99 years in prison for the death of Christensen and up to five years for assaulting police officers. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22 of 2024 and will be overseen by Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josiah Goecker, a victim of workplace violence leaves behind a wife, daughter and unborn child
Family remembers slain apartment manager as devoted, kind
The shooting occurred at the Alpine Apartments in Anchorage's Campbell Park neighborhood.
New details emerge in shooting death of Anchorage apartment manager
The suspect in Monday's Mockingbird Drive homicide has been identified as 27-year-old Jesse Lee...
Anchorage police arrest suspect in Campbell Park fatal shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Portland Loo structure currently in use in Arizona.
Anchorage residents react to Assembly’s public bathroom proposal

Latest News

Sweat equity offers a path to homeownership
Sweat equity offers some a path to homeownership
Twenty-one veterans are traveling with the Last Frontier Honor Flight as part of the...
Last Frontier Honor Flight veterans visit memorials in nation’s capital
FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Oct. 27, 2023
Morning FastCast Oct. 27, 2023
Community, scientists rally to free entangled whale near Gustavus
Community, scientists rally to free entangled whale near Gustavus
12 year old girl makes homeless care packages in honor of her late father.
Anchorage 12-year-old honors late father by spreading hope among the homeless