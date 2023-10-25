Family remembers slain apartment manager as devoted, kind

Remembering Eagle River murder victim Josiah Goeker.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The family of 34-year old Josiah Goecker, who was killed Monday afternoon in the leasing office of the Alpine Apartment complex he managed, described him in a family statement as “a devoted husband, a loving father, a caring son, an incredible brother and a dear friend to so many.”

According to the statement, he was a devoted Christian who loved Alaska, the outdoors, and loved fishing.

Goecker, who is one of ten siblings, leaves behind his own wife Carrie, his daughter Olivia and their unborn daughter Josi Faith. His sudden death leaves a hole in the people who loved him, but also in the people who worked with him.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, deliveries of flowers poured into the Weidner Apartments main office. Weidner spokesman Greg Cerbana said Goecker had worked for the company since 2017 and had risen through the ranks to become a manager at the Alpine Apartments.

He described Goecker as a hard worker who was well loved, “a people person” who will be very much missed.

Cerbana said Goecker was shot in the Alpine leasing office and that the suspect, 27-year-old Jesse Lee Jones, had been living in one of the apartments. He said Goecker may have put himself in harm’s way to protect others.

“What I can say is, he was not the only one working that day, and we had other team members. And yes he — as par for the course for the kind of man that he was — that he was trying to protect other folks,” Cerbana said. “We owe him a debt of gratitude.”

The company is providing grief counseling to employees and has reached out to the family to offer support.

Friends have also set up a GoFundMe to help support Goecker’s wife and children. By Wednesday afternoon it had raised more than $52,000. The family is in the process of setting up a memorial service to be held in the coming weeks.

Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

