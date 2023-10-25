Last Frontier Honor Flight takes off on 17th mission to nation’s capital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTUU) - The Last Frontier Honor Flight began its 17th mission on Oct. 24, taking another group of Alaskan veterans of war across the country to visit the memorials built in their honor in Washington, D.C.

A total of 21 veterans departed Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Tuesday morning, where they were welcomed by airline staff, volunteers, and other travelers before boarding Alaska Airlines flight 198.

The flight out of Anchorage was the first leg of four and took the veterans — as well as their guardians — to Portland, Oregon, for an overnight stay before the group heads to the nation’s capital Wednesday morning.

Korean War veteran Don Judd is one of the service members traveling on the flight that marks the tenth anniversary of the Alaska-based Honor Flight organization. It’s the third attempt for the Army veteran after the COVID-19 pandemic caused cancellations in previous years.

“People need to know the history,” Judd said. “It’s important people know that some very dedicated people in our country were willing to spend a few years of their life to do something for their country.”

Judd served as a cryptographer and code specialist in the Korean War.

Veteran Ted Trueblood, who served in combat during the Vietnam War, has been to D.C. before, but never in the company of other service members.

“I haven’t seen it all, and I certainly haven’t seen it in the company of any other veterans,” Trueblood said. “I was sort of on my own so this will be kind of special.”

Once the group gets to D.C., they have a packed two-day itinerary. After settling into a hotel Wednesday night, the group will set out to visit the World War II, Korea, and Vietnam memorials — as well as the Lincoln, Navy, and Air Force memorials.

The tour of D.C. will also include the Women in Military Service for America Memorial, Arlington Cemetery, and the Changing of the Guard — a longstanding ceremony in which sentinels change guard duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

