Teen attempted to rescue two boys killed in house fire

A neighbor tried to help rescue two young brothers who died in a house fire early Wednesday morning on Flat Ridge Road in Millersville. (SOURCE: WSMV)
By Michael Warrick and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:05 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A teen neighbor attempted to help rescue two young brothers who died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Tennessee.

Jacob Crotzer lives across the street from the house that caught fire in Millersville. When he saw the flames, he ran over to help, but he said the fire and smoke had already engulfed that side of the duplex.

“I kicked open the back door, and as soon as it opened, smoke just came piling out at me,” Crotzer said. “As soon as I got in there my eyes immediately started burning, I could barely breathe. I was probably in there a minute or two and I had to get out because I was starting to feel light-headed. I mean, I really tried.”

The 16-year-old worked with the children’s father to try to get them out of the home, but they were unable to rescue the trapped children.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the children as 10-year-old Braiden Myers and 4-year-old Bellamy Myers.

Officials said foul play is not suspected.

The Millersville Fire Department has not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Firefighters said the father was the only person at the home besides the victims when the fire started.

Crotzer said his family tried to call the children’s parents Wednesday night to give their condolences.

“I was going to give them my prayers, and tell them my sorrows and wish them the best of luck, and hope that they can just find peace,” Crotzer said.

Crotzer said the Myers family had lived across the street for at least the last 10 years.

The American Red Cross is helping them find temporary housing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josiah Goecker, a victim of workplace violence leaves behind a wife, daughter and unborn child
Family remembers slain apartment manager as devoted, kind
The shooting occurred at the Alpine Apartments in Anchorage's Campbell Park neighborhood.
New details emerge in shooting death of Anchorage apartment manager
The suspect in Monday's Mockingbird Drive homicide has been identified as 27-year-old Jesse Lee...
Anchorage police arrest suspect in Campbell Park fatal shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Portland Loo structure currently in use in Arizona.
Anchorage residents react to Assembly’s public bathroom proposal

Latest News

Sweat equity offers a path to homeownership
Sweat equity offers some a path to homeownership
Tyler Perry is reportedly building a home for a 93-year-old woman who has been fighting...
Tyler Perry to build home for 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her historical property
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications