Anchorage municipal crews abate homeless camp at 3rd and Ingra

City follows through on plan to abate homeless camp at 3rd and Ingra Street
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage municipal crews began abating a homeless camp at Third Avenue and Ingra Street Thursday morning, 10 days after posting notice at the camp. The camp, which had nearly 300 people living there at one point this summer, according to Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson, had dwindled to just 40 by Wednesday afternoon.

The city can’t legally abate camps if there isn’t shelter space available. But while the list of those waiting for shelter includes hundreds of people, Johnson said people in the downtown camp were prioritized because of the pending abatement and that Thursday morning there were 44 beds remaining.

“We have enough shelter beds to offer to every single person that’s remaining in this camp,” Johnson said. “We did go through a walk-through, talk with clients, and we had about 25 people refuse shelter. But during the abatement, we want ensure sure that those beds are available for them. And so we have 15 people that are actively seeking shelter today that we will be transporting.”

On Thursday morning some of the remaining campers could be seen packing up. Those headed for shelter are only allowed to bring two small totes worth of items. Johnson said anything left behind would be removed by city crews and disposed of.

Johnson said it will likely take several days for the area to be completely cleared. Police said vehicles remaining on the property would be towed on Friday, or as soon as tow trucks could get there. Johnson said she’s not sure where campers who refused a bed will go, only that they couldn’t stay there.

“I think some of the campers in cars will park somewhere else and I think some of the other campers will go to other large encampments,” she said. “This has been a very problematic encampment so rightfully so we need to shut it down.”

