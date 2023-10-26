Anchorage residents react to assembly’s public bathroom proposal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The need for more public restrooms across Anchorage is something that has been touted for years by local businesses, tourists, and residents, according to the Assembly.

Now, Assembly members are exploring the possibility of putting a measure on the April 2024 ballot that would create a system of public restrooms across Anchorage.

According to residents, trying to find an accessible public restroom around town can be a struggle.

“You have to run into a building to go use a restroom, but some buildings don’t let you go in and use the restroom unless you’re buying something in there,” Anchorage resident Alice said.

Another resident named Bob said it is even harder for senior citizens.

“When you’re downtown and you’re older like me and have to go, finding a public bathroom is a chore,” he said.

Assembly Chair Chris Constant said right now, the Assembly is exploring the possibility of putting a question before voters in the April 2024 election on whether to approve a $12.5 million bond. The proposition poses a tax increase of approximately $2.54 for each $100,000 of assessed taxable property value.

The bond would go toward the purchase, installation, and maintenance of 20 to 30 standalone public restroom units across the municipality as a pilot project for potential expansion of the service.

The Assembly introduced the proposed ballot measure Tuesday.

“This isn’t a proposal to address homeless camps. It’s actually for everybody. We have tourists who come through the downtown who can’t use the bathroom,” Constant said.

Additionally, he said one of the biggest complaints the municipality receives in relation to homeless encampments is access to public bathrooms.

“We have events in parks across the city. We rent portable bathrooms, which sometimes in places makes sense. But at the same time, those facilities are subject to wear and damage. There are only a number of contractors in town who will be willing to provide them to the Muni, and they get destroyed so quickly that a lot of the contractors are less interested in participating with the Muni,” Constant said.

Bob said he thinks bringing the Portland Loo to Anchorage would be a great idea.

“Without a doubt, it will provide a service to the public — and especially our tourist visitors,” he said.

According to language in the proposal increased access to public bathrooms will, “offsets demand for, and associated costs with, the public using businesses’ and organizations’ restrooms, from routine cleaning to repairing damage from misuse.”

Radhika Krishna, executive director of the Anchorage Downtown Partnership, said she is all for putting the word “public” back in restrooms.

“This summer the city actually installed four Porta-Potties downtown to check out and test the need for public restrooms, and it was very clear that there was a huge need in downtown in the summer,” Krishna said.

Constant said some years ago, Anchorage had some public restroom facilities, but those facilities weren’t very safe, so people stopped using them.

“We tore them down because the structures that we built proved to be unsafe and [insecure],” Constant said.

He added that is why this program is so interesting. The Portland Loo provides just enough privacy and hold up to cold weather and vandalism.

“These are not easy to destroy. These can be cleaned with a hose, these can be heated enough to keep the water liquid in the winter,” Constant said.

To discourage drug users from using the toilets to use intravenous drugs by installing blue lights, making it harder for users to find a vein.

Constant also said Ketchikan and Kodiak already have Portland Loos in their communities.

The Assembly expects to schedule a public hearing for this bond ordinance on Nov. 7.

