Colorado school district facing federal lawsuit over student’s backpack patches

A lawyer representing the Rodriguez family said they are seeking a policy change from the district. (KKTV)
By Jared Dean and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:34 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A school district in Colorado Springs is facing a federal lawsuit after they asked a student to remove patches from his backpack in August, KKTV reports.

A lawyer representing 12-year-old Jaiden Rodriguez and his family says they are seeking a policy change from the district because students should be able to freely express themselves under their First Amendment rights.

According to a lawsuit filed against Harrison School District Two, Jaiden was asked by Vanguard School to remove patches from his backpack that included Pac-Man characters holding guns and the Gadsden “Don’t tread on me” flag.

“I fly it because I am proud to be an American,” Jaiden said. “I don’t hate America. I’m a patriot of our country.”

According to his lawyer, James Kerwin, the patches have never been an issue in the past and were brought to attention because of a report made by a teacher at the school. According to the lawsuit, the dress code policy states students are not allowed to wear “any ... symbols, words, slogans, patches, or pictures that ... refer to .... weapons”

“School should not be suppressing freedom of speech, and they shouldn’t be taking these extreme positions about historical symbols,” Kerwin said.

In August, the school district said in a statement that “as a school district, we will continue to ensure all students and employees can learn and work in a safe and nurturing environment.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred at the Alpine Apartments in Anchorage's Campbell Park neighborhood.
New details emerge in shooting death of Anchorage apartment manager
Josiah Goecker, a victim of workplace violence leaves behind a wife, daughter and unborn child
Family remembers slain apartment manager as devoted, kind
The suspect in Monday's Mockingbird Drive homicide has been identified as 27-year-old Jesse Lee...
Anchorage police arrest suspect in Campbell Park fatal shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Portland Loo structure currently in use in Arizona.
Anchorage residents react to Assembly’s public bathroom proposal

Latest News

Sweat equity offers a path to homeownership
Sweat equity offers some a path to homeownership
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory’s communications
Richard Moll arrives at the eighth annual TV Land Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2010, in Los...
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom ‘Night Court,’ dies at 80
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Task force presents complex behavioral health recommendations to Anchorage Assembly
Task force presents complex behavioral health recommendations to Anchorage Assembly