After workplace violence hits Anchorage, experts emphasize best safety practices

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The fatal shooting of Josiah Goecker, the manager of the Alpine Apartments in Anchorage is reminding others of the importance of workplace safety.

In light of the workplace violence that left the apartment manager dead Monday night, experts share best practices that they say can save lives.

Weidner Apartment Homes vice president of Public Relations and Government Affairs Greg Cerbana says in the company’s 45-year history operating properties across the country, they’ve never had an employee killed on the job until this week.

“Unfortunately, workplace violence visited our property and he lost his life as a result of that. Our team is devastated,” Cerbana said.

According to Cerbana, Goecker oversaw all of the operations at the property and after his death was described as a people-oriented person and was said to have done his job “very well.”

Kumiko Helming is the owner of Mind, Body and Safety in Anchorage, a health, safety and environment consultation firm.

“Unfortunately, here in Anchorage I’ve seen we have a bit of an epidemic called complacency when it comes to safety of employees,” Helming said. “There’s a couple reasons for that, one is the lack of know resources. And at the end of the day it is the employers obligation to keep the employees safe.”

According to Helming, workplace violence is a commonly overlooked recommendation from OSHA, mainly due to it varying and it being unique.

“For employers, I always say that the very first step to take is look at all of the work being performed within your organization and then correlate those with OSHA standards,” Helming said.

Helming says employers need to take the first step and have a consultation and training to review or establish best practices. She recommends business owners reach out to AKOSH and to ask for a free safety consultation.

Marcy Goldstein-Gelb, the co-executive director for the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, says there’s been a significant number of workplace homicides at rental apartments across the nation over the last several months.

“What’s important is that these incidents aren’t seen as isolated and as freak accidents, but that they can be prevented with a number of measures being considered,” Goldstein-Gelb said. “It doesn’t mean it eliminates the risk for people working at these apartment complexes, but the goal is to really maximize and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all the employees.”

According to the COSH, business owners or managers should work with their teams to do the following:

Bring employees together with management to create a safety plan

Management needs to be committed to the plan and proactive; Do an analysis of potential risks in the workplace and how they can be prevented

Provide training in the case of a dangerous situation; Create note of prevention and defensive measures

Golstein-Gelb says various studies suggest workplace violence is an important hazard that employees need to address, in addition to some circumstances that may cause a heightened risk of violence — including situations involving finances.

A 2020 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics documented over 390 workplace homicides and more than 37,000 non-fatal injuries — 30% of which occurred in retail or sales environments. Golstein-Gelb says that’s a grossly under counted figure, as many victims in the workplace sustain serious injuries and don’t succumb to them until later. Some employers find ways around documenting such deaths as work-related.

“It’s important to remember that, again, behind every person that has lost a life, a whole community of people are impacted. So that responsibility is borne by the employer to ensure that people can go to work free of hazards,” Golstein-Gelb said.

Golstein-Gelb believes in the long-term, being a proactive employer will save lives and have a lasting impact on the community.

