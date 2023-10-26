High pressure keeps storms away from mainland

The Aleutians and parts of West Coast see it instead
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:39 PM AKDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:36 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clear skies over Ketchikan and much of Southeast Alaska gave a the city a great day.

High pressure will continue building into the Southcentral region. Sunny days will continue in Southeast Alaska as well.

Mild temperatures over the West Coast, but the temperatures are dropping along the Arctic Slope after the passage of the storm system. In the upper levels, high pressure will shift east a bit, and that will allow storms to move into southwest parts of the mainland.

Hot spot: Skagway with 51 degrees.

Cold spot: Tok with 0 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

