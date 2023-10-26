Clouds to make a return for the weekend as ridge shifts south

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Little change is expected to occur in the weather pattern across the state as a ridge of high pressure continues to maintain a strong influence across Alaska.

Sunny skies remain in the forecast for many from Southcentral to Southeast Alaska, with areas further inland through the Interior holding onto partly cloudy skies. We can expect another beautiful afternoon, with many locations warming into the 30s and 40s.

While the weather continues to remain fairly quiet for much of the state, out west it’s a different story. Southerly flow around the periphery of the ridge is pumping in warmth, winds, and moisture to Western Alaska. This is leading to areas of rain and snow in the forecast from the Yukon Delta and further north through the Northwest Arctic Borough. While no winter weather alerts are in effect across the state, we’ll still see snow accumulations in the one- to three-inch range, with some areas of wintry mix from Kotzebue south.

While the active weather will remain to our west, a shifting ridge will lead to more cloud coverage for Southcentral by the start of the weekend. This increase in cloud cover will also mark the return to rain for coastal regions. While inland locations look to only see isolated to scattered showers, the better opportunity arrives by Sunday.

As we close out October and welcome in November, temperatures look to trend on the warmer side. It’s likely that much of the first two weeks of November will be spent with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Have a wonderful and safe Thursday!

