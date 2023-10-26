Veterans on Last Frontier Honor Flight greeted at stop in Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon (KTUU) - After a long day of travel from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to Portland on Tuesday, the service members that make up the seventeenth Last Frontier Honor Flight were greeted at their hotel by the city’s chapter of the Patriot Guard Riders.

Nearly one dozen volunteers held flags outside of the hotel, patiently awaiting the arrival of the bus carrying the veterans. As the honor flight veterans exited, some of the guard riders shook their hands and saluted while others assisted with unloading their luggage from the bus bay.

The Patriot Guard Riders is a national nonprofit organization that was founded in 2005 to shield families of lost veterans from individuals attempting to disrupt memorial services. The 100% volunteer group has since expanded its mission to honor first responders and military veterans.

John Jockinsen, the ride captain for Tuesday’s greeting, is not a veteran himself but considers this work as his way of serving.

“I know what we owe our veterans and we can hardly ever consider repaying enough for them standing to defend our country,” Jockinsen said. “Signing away some of their life — signing that blank check as they say — for the government to do with them what they will for the time of their service. It’s a matter of sacrifice, it’s a matter of selflessness, and we’re here to honor that devotion and that sacrifice.”

The guard riders conversed with the 21 Alaska veterans and their guardians before the group parted for a family-style dinner.

Don Roberts and his wife Geraldine both served in the Vietnam War and experienced alienation upon returning home. Both of them vowed to make it a personal mission to ensure other veterans were never treated the way they were.

“I personally had someone in a crowd throw an M-80 at me,” Don said. “After we got married 44 years ago we made it our issue to meet and greet every veteran that we hold on to and thank them for their service.”

Don recalled being accused of being a “baby killer” and having a number of items thrown at him after getting out of service in the 1970s. He believes that if we don’t understand the history of past wars, the world is doomed to repeat it.

“Lessons are learned and some of them don’t come back, that’s why we’re doing this for these veterans,” Don said, trying to hold back tears. “They paved the way for us and they don’t get paid for it — to me, this is an honor.”

On Wednesday morning, the honor flight servicemembers took an early shuttle to Portland International Airport where they were once again greeted by volunteers, this time consisting of active-duty and auxiliary members of the United States Coast Guard who accompanied the veterans all the way to the gate where they would board Alaska Airlines Flight 10 to Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.