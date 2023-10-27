Anchorage 12-year-old honors late father by spreading hope among the homeless

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Inside Haylee Philemonoff’s living room, the floor is filled with hygiene products, food, and a box overflowing with warm hats and gloves. Haylee and her mother Maria sit together on the ground, filling bag after bag with items that surround them to create what they call Hope Bags — a personal care kit meant for people experiencing homelessness.

Making and distributing the bags allows the preteen to assist those living on the streets.

“To share kindness, warmth, and joy to others,” Haylee said. “Cause it can be really hard for them to be homeless. Especially in the wintertime, it gets super cold.”

The reality of homelessness is one Haylee and her family knows well — her father Joshua Weir experienced homelessness and was living on the streets of Anchorage.

The Anchorage Police Department reported 22 outdoor deaths in 2022. Haylee’s father Weir was one of them.

“I know we’re not the first ones to lose someone outside,” Haylee’s grandmother Rebecca Philemonoff said, remarking on the painful loss of her son. “That’s where it hurt, to see him leave the world like that. I wouldn’t wish anybody that.”

Police say Weir’s body was found on November 25 of last year inside a tent pitched in a wooded area off Tudor Road. Almost a year later, his death is hard for his family to understand. Haylee said she does not know how she feels as the one-year anniversary of his death approaches.

It is in honor of her late father that Haylee makes her Hope Bags. These bags, she said, are filled with items she wished her father had when he was homeless. The middle schooler’s charity is a reminder to all that one is never too young to make a difference in someone’s life.

Haylee’s grandmother adds that she hopes that the bags will also serve as a reminder to those living on the streets.

“That someone cares. I think it makes them feel a little bit better about themselves,” Rebecca said.

Those interested in assisting with donation of supplies or funds to fill Hope Bags can contact Maria Philemonoff at mphilemonoff@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.