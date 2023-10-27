Blocking pattern persists through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure that is hovering over the eastern Gulf of Alaska will last through the start of the weekend. The ridge slowly shifts east and that will allow changes in the weather pattern to evolve.

The unsettled and stormy areas of the state continued to be the Aleutian Chain and Bering Sea. Storms moving east through the Pacific are being stopped in their eastward progression by the dome of high pressure parked over the eastern Gulf. That forces the low pressure systems to try and go over the top, so clouds, rain and gusty winds are forecast for not just the Aleutians, but for west coasts at times too.

Hot spot: Klawock with 53 degrees. Cold spot: Northway with -3 degrees.

