Community, scientists rally to free entangled whale near Gustavus

GUSTAVUS, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second time in as many months, a community in Southeast Alaska came together to render aid to a whale in need.

Residents of Gustavus assisted National Park Service (NPS) rangers and staff, alongside a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) response team, in efforts to free a juvenile humpback whale that had become entangled in the lines of a crab pot near Icy Strait.

Southeast residents Sesylia Hazen and Kamille Williams observed the young humpback making strange sounds and having difficulty moving on Oct. 10. It appeared to be entangled in fishing gear, so the pair contacted the Glacier Bay National Park Visitor Information Station to notify them of the endangered whale.

Park staff sprung into action, immediately using a variety of optical equipment including scopes and camera lenses to observe the whale and try to determine its needs. The NPS notified whale biologists Janet Neilson and Chris Gabriele and dispatched two entanglement experts — park ranger Bethany Robichaud and wildlife biologist Tania Lewis — as well as ranger Alison Richardson to document the whale up close aboard the patrol vessel Talus.

Onboard the Talus, the trio saw the whale swimming in circles, listlessly repeating the same clockwise motion. The crew was able to identify that the animal was indeed entangled in fishing gear, including a 300-pound crab pot and 450 feet of heavy line. They could see its movement was compromised by the lines and buoys wrapped around its body.

“It was basically hog-tied. It was basically bent in a curved position wrapping from its head to its tail,” Neilson said. “It was really inhibiting the whale from swimming straight, from being able to feed.”

The crabber who set the pot now attached to the whale identified his gear to the response team, letting them know the pot had been set near Pleasant Island — three days prior. NOAA’s Alaska Large Whale Entanglement Response Coordinator Sadie Wright and experts determine the best course of action. It was ultimately decided that a disentanglement was warranted and likely to be successful.

But for the response team, time was of the essence — poor weather in the region left just one day of fair conditions for the team to attempt disentanglement.

“Disentanglement is a highly specialized skill as there are inherent risks when working with a 35-ton whale in distress. Due to the specialized skills needed, disentangling a large whale is a permitted activity overseen nationally under the authority of NOAA’s Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program,” the National Park Service said.

Additional expertise was provided by the Alaska Whale Foundation’s disentanglement expert Fred Sharpe, who was in the region and available to fly to Gustavus to lead the disentanglement attempt.

A team member with the United State Geological Survey spotted the whale very close to the shore of Pleasant Island when inbound to Gustavus, which saved valuable time. The rescue team boarded the NPS vessel Capelin and prepared a small inflatable boat to allow them to get close enough to the whale to free it from the tangled lines.

“This was a huge team effort to assess the whale initially, to see what was going on, to confirm the report and get better eyes on the whale with some cameras, long lenses and some experienced observers who could tell us what was going on,” Neilson said.

Once close to the whale, the team watched as it repeatedly dove under the water, surfacing for just 30 seconds at a time. Footage obtained from a drone used in the operation revealed the entanglement ran the entire length of the massive mammal, with “loop of line through its mouth that led to a large, heavy glob of tangled lines at its tail.”

Initially, the whale was wary of rescuers, but eventually calmed down enough that the team was able to cut the lines using a specially-made knife affixed to a long pole. As daylight waned, the team continued to slice the lines attached to the whale and the crabbing equipment, eventually completely removing the line from the creature’s tail. The line that ran through the whale’s mouth was also cut.

Although it was still swimming in the cramped posture it had been confined to while entangled, scientists believe it will recover and return to its normal posture. They noted that the whale’s immediate disappearance following its release was a gratifying sign the creature would likely make a full recovery.

“When we made that final cut and the whale took off we saw that as a very, very good sign, we were all really happy and all really tired,” Neilson said.

The whale was later identified as SEAK-5490, a young juvenile whale first cataloged in Frederick Sound by the Alaska Whale Foundation in 2021, estimated to be between 3 and 4 years old.

In September, residents of Coffman Cove assisted marine mammal experts in guiding a pair of orcas out of a nearby lake.

The Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding hotline can be reached at 877-925-7773. Mariners can also contact the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF channel 16.

