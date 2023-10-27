Dry stretch for Southcentral comes to an end this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ridge of high pressure that has spoiled us in the sunshine department is dealing Southcentral one more day of sunny weather. You’ll want to get outside and take advantage of it, as the ridge backs off into the weekend. This will open the doors for clouds and rain to return to the region, with temperatures likely bumping up a few more degrees as we welcome in November.

While Southcentral will see the return to rain showers into the weekend, Southeast will continue to hold onto sunny and mild weather through the next couple of days. This comes as the ridge still will maintain a stronghold on the panhandle, with rain for Southeast looking to return through the early part of next week.

While the last two weeks have been the driest second half of October in over 25 years, the month as a whole is still sitting above average for our precipitation. This is due to the widespread rain and cooler conditions we saw through the first part of the month.

Although rain is back in the forecast, the general trend as we progress through November will be a slight tilt towards drier conditions, with daily highs warming into the lower 40s.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

