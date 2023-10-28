Anchorage Assembly votes to pursue HUD grants to address housing crisis

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly is looking to the federal government for assistance in dealing with the ongoing housing crisis.

Through a resolution, the assembly voted in support of the municipality requesting funding from the federal government to address housing needs.

The U.S. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced the availability of $85 million in grant money via the Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing (PRO Housing) program.

PRO Housing funding opportunities range from $1 million to $10 million, with the goal of helping communities further develop, evaluate and implement housing policy plans; address restrictive zoning, land use or regulatory policies; improve housing strategies; and facilitate affordable housing production and preservation.

Assembly member Daniel Volland said Anchorage would benefit greatly from these funds, as the muni has many housing action plans in the pipeline:

Empowering the development of 3- and 4-unit housing by treating small multifamily housing as residential instead of commercial construction.

Simplifying Title 21 Land Use through an innovative proposal to redefine all residential districts in alignment with the Anchorage 2040 Land Use Plan (2040 LUP). The proposal, sponsored by Assembly Vice Chair Meg Zaletel, and Volland, aims to increase residential density in order to address the growing housing demand in Anchorage and provide 41 more affordable housing options for residents.

The Municipality of Anchorage has until Nov. 6 to file their application for the grants with HUD.

