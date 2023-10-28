Bear attacks security guard inside Colorado hotel

Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard. (CPW/ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASPEN, Colo. (CNN) - A security guard in Colorado is recovering after an attack by a bear.

The incident, which happened Monday night at the St. Regis Aspen Resort, was caught on camera.

People reported seeing the bear in the kitchen before the guard went to investigate.

When the security guard turned a corner, he apparently startled the bear. The bear responded by swiping the guard’s back and knocking him to the ground.

Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.
Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.

The guard managed to get away and call 911. He was hospitalized, but released Tuesday morning.

Wildlife officials tried to capture the bear Monday night, but it initially escaped. They didn’t catch up with it until early Wednesday morning.

The bear was found in a tree near a park where it was tranquilized and later euthanized, wildlife officials said.

During their search, wildlife officials said they found eight other bears moving around downtown Aspen.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred at the Alpine Apartments in Anchorage's Campbell Park neighborhood.
New details emerge in shooting death of Anchorage apartment manager
Josiah Goecker, a victim of workplace violence leaves behind a wife, daughter and unborn child
Family remembers slain apartment manager as devoted, kind
The suspect in Monday's Mockingbird Drive homicide has been identified as 27-year-old Jesse Lee...
Anchorage police arrest suspect in Campbell Park fatal shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Portland Loo structure currently in use in Arizona.
Anchorage residents react to Assembly’s public bathroom proposal

Latest News

Sweat equity offers a path to homeownership
Sweat equity offers some a path to homeownership
Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 boaters plead guilty in connection to Alabama riverfront brawl
Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage
Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener