Family members of victim fill courtroom at Alpine shooting suspect’s first court appearance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Family and friends of shooting victim Josiah Goecker packed an Anchorage courtroom on Friday as the suspect in his killing, Jesse Lee Jones, made his first appearance in court.

Jones is facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and third-degree assault.

He is accused of shooting Goecker, the property manager at Alpine Apartments, five times on Monday after being served an eviction notice. According to the criminal complaint, Jones went to the apartment building’s leasing office to contest the notice, asking the staff “Are you really kicking me and my pregnant girlfriend out onto the streets?”

Goecker was attempting to assist Jones when he produced a weapon and tried to shoot the manager. According to witnesses, the gun did not go off the first time and Jones removed the magazine before shooting Goecker five times. Police say they found Goecker deceased at the scene with gunshot wounds in his shoulder, neck, leg, chest and hand.

Assistant district attorney Travis Atkinson read details of the complaint against Jones in his first court appearance since being arrested Thursday.

“The defendant fled the scene, taking the murder weapon with him and was apprehended three days later. When he was arrested, he had a different gun in his possession. He claimed to be under the influence of controlled substances,” Atkinson said. “The gun he used to murder Mr. Goecker has not been found.”

Around 50 loved ones of Goecker appeared on Friday at the court house for Jones’ hearing. His brother described Goecker as the leader in the family who lived a life just like Christ.

“I think that is his legacy, that he lived a life just like Christ, a very Christ-like lifestyle. Hopefully that’s what people take from this, is more compassion and more love for each other,” Jared Goecker said.

The Goecker family also expressed gratitude for the support they’re receiving following their loss.

“Seeing the amount of people here that are just standing behind Josiah, behind his legacy and behind [wife and daughter] Carrie and Livy. It just, it definitely gives us that a drive to carry on,” said younger brother Jared Goecker.

The court considers Jones to be a danger to the community and a flight risk. Bond was set at $500,000 cash performance and $500,000 cash appearance for a total amount of $1 million. Jones is set to appear in court again on Nov. 2.

