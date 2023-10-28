Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage auction house has a once in a lifetime item up for bid this week.

The current auction offered by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals features a complete mammoth skull with both tusks intact. To give you an idea of the size of this beast, each tusk is almost twelve feet long.

The skull came from a gold claim in Fox, just outside of Fairbanks.

It’s not unusual for mammoth tusks to be included in auctions — but this is the first time the auction house has featured a complete mammoth skull.

