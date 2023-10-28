Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage

Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage
By Eric Sowl
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage auction house has a once in a lifetime item up for bid this week.

The current auction offered by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals features a complete mammoth skull with both tusks intact. To give you an idea of the size of this beast, each tusk is almost twelve feet long.

The skull came from a gold claim in Fox, just outside of Fairbanks.

It’s not unusual for mammoth tusks to be included in auctions — but this is the first time the auction house has featured a complete mammoth skull.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred at the Alpine Apartments in Anchorage's Campbell Park neighborhood.
New details emerge in shooting death of Anchorage apartment manager
Josiah Goecker, a victim of workplace violence leaves behind a wife, daughter and unborn child
Family remembers slain apartment manager as devoted, kind
The suspect in Monday's Mockingbird Drive homicide has been identified as 27-year-old Jesse Lee...
Anchorage police arrest suspect in Campbell Park fatal shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Portland Loo structure currently in use in Arizona.
Anchorage residents react to Assembly’s public bathroom proposal

Latest News

Sweat equity offers a path to homeownership
Sweat equity offers some a path to homeownership
Jesse Lee Jones appears in court for the first time on Friday, after being arrested on Thursday.
Family members of victim fill courtroom at Alpine shooting suspect’s first court appearance
Task force presents complex behavioral health recommendations to Anchorage Assembly
Task force presents complex behavioral health recommendations to Anchorage Assembly
It was a shoulder-to-shoulder packed court room on Friday, as loved ones of Josiah Goecker...
Jesse Lee Jones appears in court