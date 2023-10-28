Say goodbye to the high and hi to clouds

Ch..ch..changes in the weather pattern this weekend
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure that is hovering over the eastern Gulf of Alaska is showing signs of weakening. It will drift south and east through the weekend, and as it does, it brings about changes to southcentral.

Storms that were stalled in their eastward progression by the dome of high pressure will now have a chance to move east. No weather warnings or advisories on Friday night for Alaska. An air quality alert is in place for North Pole.

Hot spot: Port Alsworth with 54 degrees.

Cold spot: Tok Junction Airports with -6 degrees.

JP-Forecast-weekend 10-27-23
