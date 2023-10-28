Teenager kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mother, uncle arrested

TOK, Alaska (KTUU) - A missing 16-year-old was located thousands of miles away from his Arizona home at the Alcan port of entry.

Blaze Thibaudeau of Gilbert, AZ was last seen on Monday afternoon and authorities believe his mother — who does not currently have custody of Blaze — and uncle are responsible for his disappearance.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, Blaze’s 49-year-old mother Spring Thibaudeau and 47-year-old uncle Brook Hale were detained by United States Customs and Border Protection Officers at the border with Canada on active warrants. Spring’s daughter Abigail — Blaze’s older sister — was also traveling with them but is not charged with any criminal offenses.

News station Arizona’s Family has reported that the Spring had become increasingly interested in apocalyptical beliefs, in which her son had an integral role.

A felony arrest warrant issued for Spring by Gilbert Police and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for two counts of custodial interference, while one was issued for Hale for two counts of conspiracy to commit custodial interference.

Blaze was placed into the custody of the Office of Children’s Services while his mother and uncle Hale were remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center before extradition to Arizona. Blaze is expected to be reunited with his father, who recently obtained full legal custody of his son.

