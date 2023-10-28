Teenager kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mother, uncle arrested

The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the Alcan Port of Entry along the eastern Alaska border.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOK, Alaska (KTUU) - A missing 16-year-old was located thousands of miles away from his Arizona home at the Alcan port of entry.

Blaze Thibaudeau of Gilbert, AZ was last seen on Monday afternoon and authorities believe his mother — who does not currently have custody of Blaze — and uncle are responsible for his disappearance.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, Blaze’s 49-year-old mother Spring Thibaudeau and 47-year-old uncle Brook Hale were detained by United States Customs and Border Protection Officers at the border with Canada on active warrants. Spring’s daughter Abigail — Blaze’s older sister — was also traveling with them but is not charged with any criminal offenses.

News station Arizona’s Family has reported that the Spring had become increasingly interested in apocalyptical beliefs, in which her son had an integral role.

A felony arrest warrant issued for Spring by Gilbert Police and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for two counts of custodial interference, while one was issued for Hale for two counts of conspiracy to commit custodial interference.

Blaze was placed into the custody of the Office of Children’s Services while his mother and uncle Hale were remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center before extradition to Arizona. Blaze is expected to be reunited with his father, who recently obtained full legal custody of his son.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred at the Alpine Apartments in Anchorage's Campbell Park neighborhood.
New details emerge in shooting death of Anchorage apartment manager
Generic Gavel
2 Alaskans, California inmate indicted for orchestrating Trapper Creek killings
Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage
Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage
Jesse Lee Jones appears in court for the first time on Friday, after being arrested on Thursday.
Family members of victim fill courtroom at Alpine shooting suspect’s first court appearance
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Sweat equity offers a path to homeownership
Sweat equity offers some a path to homeownership
The U.S. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced the availability...
Anchorage Assembly votes to pursue HUD grants to address housing crisis
Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage
Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage
Jesse Lee Jones appears in court for the first time on Friday, after being arrested on Thursday.
Family members of victim fill courtroom at Alpine shooting suspect’s first court appearance