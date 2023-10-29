Wilmer Beetus, First Chief of Hughes, dies at 62

Wilmer Beetus, First Chief of Hughes, dies at 62
By Shannon Cole
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Interior community of Hughes is mourning the loss of mayor and First Chief Wilmer Beetus. An Alaska State Troopers dispatch reported Beetus was found deceased on Thursday.

Navy veteran Beetus, 62, served his Koyukon River community for several years and was instrumental in the development of the village’s solar energy array and to install plumbing in homes. Earlier this year he oversaw the construction of a gathering space for elders and youth in Hughes.

Beetus was a member of the Tanana Chiefs Conference board of directors, the Yukon-Kuskokwim School Board, and a subsistence advisory group for the Ambler Road project.

Messages of condolence came from those who knew Beetus personally as well as state entities that worked with him to develop infrastructure in the the village home to roughly 85 residents.

“His dedication, kindness, and unwavering vision have left a legacy, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all those affected during this difficult time,” a Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities read.

The Tanana Chiefs Conference also lamented his loss in a post on Facebook.

“Chief Beetus was an exceptional leader and a tireless advocate for his community and the region. He not only served as First Chief but he also served on the local school board, the village corporation and other economic development boards. He was always willing to share his knowledge and expertise with others. Under his guidance, Hughes embarked on groundbreaking initiatives, including a solar energy project, the development of new housing subdivisions, a long-awaited road to the cemetery and the recent opening of an Elder and Youth Facility this summer,” the post read.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred at the Alpine Apartments in Anchorage's Campbell Park neighborhood.
New details emerge in shooting death of Anchorage apartment manager
Generic Gavel
2 Alaskans, California inmate indicted for orchestrating Trapper Creek killings
Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage
Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage
Jesse Lee Jones appears in court for the first time on Friday, after being arrested on Thursday.
Family members of victim fill courtroom at Alpine shooting suspect’s first court appearance
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Sweat equity offers a path to homeownership
Sweat equity offers some a path to homeownership
Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
Teen kidnapped in AZ found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Teen kidnapped in AZ found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Wilmer Beetus, First Chief of Hughes, dies at 62
Wilmer Beetus, First Chief of Hughes, dies at 62