Wilmer Beetus, First Chief of Hughes, dies at 62

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Interior community of Hughes is mourning the loss of mayor and First Chief Wilmer Beetus. An Alaska State Troopers dispatch reported Beetus was found deceased on Thursday.

Navy veteran Beetus, 62, served his Koyukon River community for several years and was instrumental in the development of the village’s solar energy array and to install plumbing in homes. Earlier this year he oversaw the construction of a gathering space for elders and youth in Hughes.

Beetus was a member of the Tanana Chiefs Conference board of directors, the Yukon-Kuskokwim School Board, and a subsistence advisory group for the Ambler Road project.

Messages of condolence came from those who knew Beetus personally as well as state entities that worked with him to develop infrastructure in the the village home to roughly 85 residents.

“His dedication, kindness, and unwavering vision have left a legacy, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all those affected during this difficult time,” a Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities read.

The Tanana Chiefs Conference also lamented his loss in a post on Facebook.

“Chief Beetus was an exceptional leader and a tireless advocate for his community and the region. He not only served as First Chief but he also served on the local school board, the village corporation and other economic development boards. He was always willing to share his knowledge and expertise with others. Under his guidance, Hughes embarked on groundbreaking initiatives, including a solar energy project, the development of new housing subdivisions, a long-awaited road to the cemetery and the recent opening of an Elder and Youth Facility this summer,” the post read.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.