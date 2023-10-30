Anchorage officials advise against going out on the ice this early

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As one of the city’s driest-ever runs of October weather comes to a close, which saw temperatures regularly hover around freezing, some Anchorage residents are ready to explore the recently frozen water bodies.

In the last week, ice skaters and walkers have been spotted on the ice at popular spots like Westchester Lagoon and Potter Marsh, even as patches of open water remain. With above-freezing temperatures forecast for the week ahead, Anchorage officials are urging residents to stay safe.

Parks and Recreation Director Mike Braniff said he advises extreme caution for anyone considering going on ice-clad lakes, ponds, or lagoons across the municipality.

“I certainly understand the draw for the public to skate on the lagoon or on the marsh. We, however, would advise extreme caution. It’s very early in the season, the ice is very thin, and in some cases, we can still see open water,” Braniff said.

There’s no doubt the temptation is there to get out on the ice, but the Municipality of Anchorage says it’s too early in the season to do it safely. Braniff said the city won’t drive its trucks on the ice for snow removal and ice re-surfacing until at least the 12-inch mark.

The National Weather Service has its own guidelines for when it’s safe to do certain activities on the ice:

To ice fish, skate, or walk, it should at least be 4 inches thick

To use snowmobiles or all-terrain vehicles, the ice should be at least 5 inches thick

For a car or small truck, the ice should be 8 to 12 inches thick

After speaking with some Anchorage residents, most said they would not go on Westchester Lagoon with its conditions on Sunday.

“It’s a lot warmer today and there’s open water out there and I wouldn’t go out on it,” said Debbie Moderow, who was walking her dog by the lagoon. “It doesn’t look like very good ice to skate on anyway.”

Moderow emphasized Anchorage is in a period of warming so the ice may not be thick for very long.

“I think it depends on the water body and you need to make sure you have enough ice thickness for it to be safe,” said Elizabeth Manning, another visitor to Westchester Lagoon on Sunday.

Manning said she would not go out on the ice with the open water visible from the shore.

“It seems like there’s some patches that I would not want to get close to,” said Tyler Goodnight, another Anchorage resident at the lagoon. “But it looks like there’s ice skate marks ... in general it kind of makes me leery. I would want to wait until November, December.”

Normally in November, Parks and Recreation will start drilling holes and documenting the depth of ice, which it then shares on its website under winter ice and trail status.

Braniff maintains the public is free to go on the ice, but he emphasizes safety first and to use common sense.

