Man shot, killed by trooper outside Tok motel

TOK, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was shot and killed by an Alaska State Trooper outside a Tok motel early Monday morning.

At 2:35 a.m., troopers got a call from someone in a Tok motel room saying a man was trying to break in, troopers wrote in a dispatch.

A Tok-based trooper came to the motel and saw a man, later identified as 21-year-old Timothy Thomas, of Northway, holding an AK-47-style rifle.

According to the dispatch, the trooper shot Thomas “due to [his] actions.” Thomas died at the scene.

The trooper involved has been placed on 72 hours of administrative leave, which is protocol.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.

