Man shot, killed by trooper outside Tok motel

Morning FastCast Oct. 30, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOK, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was shot and killed by an Alaska State Trooper outside a Tok motel early Monday morning.

At 2:35 a.m., troopers got a call from someone in a Tok motel room saying a man was trying to break in, troopers wrote in a dispatch.

A Tok-based trooper came to the motel and saw a man, later identified as 21-year-old Timothy Thomas, of Northway, holding an AK-47-style rifle.

According to the dispatch, the trooper shot Thomas “due to [his] actions.” Thomas died at the scene.

The trooper involved has been placed on 72 hours of administrative leave, which is protocol.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
Teen kidnapped in AZ found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Jesse Lee Jones appears in court for the first time on Friday, after being arrested on Thursday.
Family members of victim fill courtroom at Alpine shooting suspect’s first court appearance
Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage
Rare blue-tusked mammoth on auction in Anchorage
The old St. Nicholas Church stands in Eklutna, Alaska, on Oct. 12, 2023. A three-year...
Anchorage’s oldest building, a Russian Orthodox church, gets new life in restoration project
Generic Gavel
2 Alaskans, California inmate indicted for orchestrating Trapper Creek killings

Latest News

FastCast
Morning FastCast Oct. 30, 2023
The old St. Nicholas Church stands in Eklutna, Alaska, on Oct. 12, 2023. A three-year...
Anchorage’s oldest building, a Russian Orthodox church, gets new life in restoration project
Anchorage officials advise against going out on the ice this early
Anchorage officials advise against going out on the ice this early
Last Frontier Honor Flight receives rousing homecoming at airport
Last Frontier Honor Flight receives rousing homecoming at airport