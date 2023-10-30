October to close on a warm and dry note

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some slick spots are evident this morning from the areas of freezing rain we saw yesterday. You’ll want to navigate cautiously on the roads and sidewalks until temperatures warm enough today to erode the slick spots. Much like we’ve seen this month, more warmth awaits us as we close the door on this month. While some showers are possible today, most of the activity will stay confined to the gulf coast region, as an area of low pressure continues to weaken.

We’ll see temperatures today warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s with some peeks of sunshine! The ridge that was responsible for sunshine for the better part of the last week and a half continues to shift south out of Alaska. While the ridge still has some influence over the weather in Southeast, the core of the ridge continues to flatten as it builds southward. This will open the door for a more active weather pattern across the Bering and Gulf of Alaska. As a result of this, expect daily showers to remain with us across the southern coastline through the week.

Halloween will be a fairly dry one from Southeast to Southcentral, with much of the state expecting clouds to stay with us. While it will be a warm Halloween, there are signs of a cool-down arriving by week’s end.

For now, expect much of the week to see highs in the 30s and 40s, with a gradual cooling off into the mid-30s by Sunday.

Have a wonderful Monday!

