Arkansas man charged in deadly shooting of Homer woman

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - An Arkansas man was arrested on Saturday following a deadly shooting, Homer police wrote on social media.

Arturo Mondragonlopez Jr., 35, is charged with second-degree murder.

At 4:13 p.m. Saturday, Homer police were called to a home on Adams Drive on a report of a shooting.

Officers found 22-year-old Brianna Hetrick, of Homer, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Mondragonlopez was arrested at the scene.

Mondragonlopez is scheduled to appear in court in Kenai on Nov. 8.

