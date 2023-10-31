Arkansas man charged in deadly shooting of Homer woman

Morning FastCast Oct. 31, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - An Arkansas man was arrested on Saturday following a deadly shooting, Homer police wrote on social media.

Arturo Mondragonlopez Jr., 35, is charged with second-degree murder.

At 4:13 p.m. Saturday, Homer police were called to a home on Adams Drive on a report of a shooting.

Officers found 22-year-old Brianna Hetrick, of Homer, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Mondragonlopez was arrested at the scene.

Mondragonlopez is scheduled to appear in court in Kenai on Nov. 8.

