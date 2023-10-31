Former Solid Waste Services building ready to open as homeless shelter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Workers on Monday were setting up cots in the garage of the former Solid Waste Services administrative building in Midtown Anchorage that will serve as Anchorage’s first large winter shelter.

The facility is set to open Tuesday morning as a low-barrier, 150-bed shelter. But the question remains whether it will be big enough.

Anchorage Housing and Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said many of the beds are already spoken for by people who are on a waiting list that is hundreds of names long. Others will be offered to people staying at three small homeless camps the city plans to abate Tuesday morning.

“We have about 50 people that are priority to get into the shelter and then we will work our way down through the waitlist, as well as the people who are on the abatement schedule,” she said.

Johnson said some of the people who are prioritized have pets. The shelter can take in between 10 to 15 dogs. She said no other types of pets, including cats, will be allowed.

Johnson said the shelter will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week through April. It will provide three meals a day and be open for people who are staying there. It isn’t a warming facility and only people who have a bed will be permitted inside.

Johnson expects the shelter will be full by the end of the week, in which case the city is likely to ask the Anchorage Assembly to raise the number of people who can stay by 50, bringing the total number to 200.

“We are going to get our 150 people in here and then really reevaluate and then ask for an increase most likely,” she said.

