Halloween treat: Sunshine with isolated showers across Southcentral

No active weather alerts are in place across the state
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:10 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Happy Halloween!

No spooks or shivers in the forecast today, as much of the state continues to remain on the mild side. From Southcentral to the Slope temperatures continue to remain well above normal, with locations along the slope at least 10 to 20 degrees warmer than late October norms.

An area of low pressure in the northern Pacific Ocean is keeping rain in the forecast for the southern coastline. Rain will be more likely in areas like Prince William Sound and Kodiak Island. Areas further west in the Aleutians will see increasing rain chances into the evening hours. While much of the southern coastline will see some rain showers, the panhandle will actually catch a break and dry out through Wednesday.

November will start where much of the state ended, on a warm note. Much of this week will feature highs in the 30s and 40s for the southern coastline, with highs in the 20s further north from the Interior to the Slope. While no weather alerts are in place for the state, some snow will impact the slope throughout the day. 1 to 2 inches of snowfall is possible through the day, with areas of fog and winds through the day.

Looking through the first week of November, the warmer weather looks to remain with us across the state, while much of Alaska will see an uptick in precipitation. Still too early to tell when snow will settle into Southcentral, but cooler weather does arrive by next week.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

