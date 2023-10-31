Halloween weather for Alaska: A mixed brew

An exiting high makes way for approaching lows
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure that has provided sunshine to southcentral and southeast Alaska is exiting to the south, and that leaves the door to the Gulf of Alaska open for approaching lows.

Three systems are swirling in Alaska’s vicinity. The closest low is rotating over northwest Alaska, with a front swinging north and west. There could be snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the Brooks Range through mid-week, along with some blowing snow over the northern coastal areas.

Another low is rotating offshore of the Panhandle and moving north. Showers are likely through the region tomorrow. Wednesday is shaping up to be the sunshine day of the week for the region as the weakening low moves inland.

The third system is well south of the central Aleutians, and clouds associated with it are drifting across the islands.

Southcentral is out of the main storm influences. The area of the region most likely to see rain is Prince William Sound, while much of the other locations will see partly sunny skies.

No advisories or warnings affect the state Monday.

Hot spot: King Salmon with 53 degrees.

Cold spot: Central with 15 degrees.

