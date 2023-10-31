Last Frontier Honor Flight: Following along on the organization’s 17th mission

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Come along on this Last Frontier Honor Flight through the Alaska’s News Source documentary, ‘Taking Flight: Honoring Alaska’s Veterans,’ airing at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 2 on November 10, 2023.

This year marks the 10th anniversary for the Last Frontier Honor Flight, an organization that celebrates Alaska’s veterans through trips to Washington, D.C., so that those servicemembers can visit the memorials created in their honor. Below, you can follow along with Carly and Beth, who had the privilege of traveling with the Last Frontier Honor Flight this October and were there for every step of the five-day journey.

Day 1: Last Frontier Honor Flight takes off for Portland

Twenty-one veterans and their guardians took off on Day 1 of the Last Frontier Honor Flight’s 17th mission as part of the organization’s 10th anniversary celebration, which features two Honor Flights in 2023.

After the first flight of the year in April, the second took off for the nation’s capitol in late October.

Following a meet-and-greet at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, the first part of the journey was a flight from ANC to the Portland Airport.

Former Oregon servicemen and servicewomen welcomed the Honor Flight to the hotel the same evening.

Day 2: Honor Flight lands in Washington, D.C.

Day two was primarily a travel day for the nearly 50 people total on this particular Honor Flight.

Current and former U.S. Coast Guard servicemembers were on site as the group arrived to Portland Airport in the morning, with the Honor Flight veterans ready to board the plane to D.C.

After that flight – the second of the trip, which took the veterans from Portland to Washington, D.C – the Honor Flight was welcomed to Reagan National Airport with more than one standing ovation, before the veterans to their hotel ahead of dinner, portraits and some time to share personal stories with one another.

Day 3: Twenty-one veterans tour memorials across nation’s capital

Beginning bright and early again on Day 3 of this Last Frontier Honor Flight, the group started at the World War II memorial, followed by a self-guided tour through the Korean War, Vietnam War, and Lincoln memorials throughout the afternoon.

Lunch was held near the United States Navy Memorial – located downtown and midway between the Capitol Building and White House – at the nearby Naval Heritage Center. From there, veterans stopped by the Air Force Memorial and drove by the Pentagon, which features its own dedicated space honoring those whose lives were lost on September 11, 2001.

Twenty-one veterans are traveling with the Last Frontier Honor Flight as part of the organization’s 10-year anniversary and 17th mission.

The group also stopped at the Women in Military Service for America Memorial before heading into Arlington National Cemetery for a viewing of the Changing of the Guard.

American Legion Post 177 then welcomed all of the travelers for dinner to end the itinerary for the evening.

Day 4: Last Frontier Honor Flight’s 17th mission wraps up D.C. portion of tour

After another early wake-up call, the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, of the National Air and Space Museum, was the first host of the Honor Flight veterans on Day 4.

The second day of touring for the 17th mission of the Last Frontier Honor Flight kicked off with a visit to the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center.

The featured memorial on this day was the Marine Corps Memorial before a rest and snack at Roosevelt Memorial Park, before heading back to the airport to begin the return route to Anchorage.

Upon landing back in Portland once again, a ceremony and procession through the airport – led by a bagpipe player – brought the Honor Flight veterans toward the motorcoach.

A handful of the veterans who came out to support on Day 2 returned as part of an even larger group for this evening’s welcome.

Day 5: Veterans head back to Anchorage, welcomed with homecoming event

Following a quick breakfast, veterans and their guardians were on the bus one last time to make their ways back to the airport for the last flight of the trip: Portland to Anchorage, where a homecoming celebration awaited the 21 servicemen who flew with the Last Frontier Honor Flight’s 17th mission.

