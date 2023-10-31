More than double the fatal fires this year in Anchorage compared to all of 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There have been more than double the number of people killed by fire this year in Anchorage than all of last year.

Fire killed four people last year in Anchorage and nine so far this year. The last fatal fire was reported in the city in September when a vehicle was found engulfed in flames in the Russian Jack neighborhood. An improperly discarded smoking material was likely the cause, Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said.

The increase is partially due to more fires being reported in makeshift camps and homes scattered across the city. As people continue to live in those camps and homes, fire concerns remain high — especially since it’s getting colder and colder outside.

“Combustibles were ignited around the camping areas that took the lives of two of our members of the community,” Boyd said. “We had another individual who was seeking shelter in a shed, trying to heat it and that heating source ignited a fire and that individual lost their life. And then two other folks who were living in a garage area that were trying to heat their space and it lit off combustibles.”

There were 23 people killed in fires in 2022 statewide, which is above the state’s fatal fire average of about 17. There have been 15 fatal fires reported so far this year in the state, two by arson.

Several remain under investigation.

