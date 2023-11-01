Anchorage abates three homeless camps after new shelter opens in Midtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Anchorage opened its new 150-bed shelter in the former Solid Waste Services building in Midtown Tuesday morning, Parks and Recreation crews were already on the job.

As soon as the doors were open, city crews began abatement work in three small homeless camps that had been informed more than 10 days ago about the coming abatement.

Housing and Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said all of the residents in the camps were offered space at the shelter but very few took them up on the offer.

A total of 24 people were counted in recent days in three camps that were abated Tuesday at Chanshtnu Park in Muldoon, Valley Street Park in Muldoon and Jacobson Park in Midtown.

The city said there are no plans at this time to abate other remaining camps in Anchorage. Johnson said the new shelter will be filled with people who have signed up on a long list.

She expected all 150 beds would be occupied by the end of the week but by Tuesday afternoon very few people had arrived.

The Midtown shelter opening follows two weeks of the city moving in homeless individuals into the Alex and Aviator hotels elsewhere in Anchorage. Both facilities filled up fast with shelter seekers and as of last Thursday, only 44 beds remained between the two hotels.

The hotel openings allowed the city to abate the once-bustling homeless camp at Third Avenue and Ingra Street, which had dwindled to just 40 individuals by Wednesday.

